Iam McFaul: Tributes paid to former Newcastle United player and manager who won six caps for Northern Ireland
Born in Coleraine, William ‘Iam’ McFaul started his career at his hometown club but failed to make a breakthrough due to the form of Victor Hunter between the posts.
That resulted in a move to Linfield in 1961 and he spent five years at Windsor Park before Newcastle United paid £7,000 for his services.
His time at St James’ Park yielded 386 appearances from 1966 to 1975, helping the Toon win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.
He would later move into management at Newcastle in 1985 and nurtured soon-to-be star Paul Gascogine into the first-team picture despite only being 18-years-old.
The curtain was brought down on his managerial reign at Newcastle in 1988 but it wouldn’t be long before he was in the dugout again as he returned back across the Irish Sea to lead Coleraine.
Things didn’t go to plan on the north coast as results didn’t go Coleraine’s way, however, his eye for a player was evident as he discovered Paul Gaston, who went on to captain and play over 600 games for the club. His football career continued with a spell managing the Guam national team.
McFaul competed with the legendary Pat Jennings on the international stage but he still managed to win six caps for his country.
In a post on social media, Newcastle United passed on their condolences to McFaul’s family and announced that they will be wearing black armbands during Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest in his memory.
Irish League clubs Linfield and Coleraine also published their own tributes to McFaul on their respective club websites.
The Northern Ireland national team also paid their respects: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Willie McFaul. A true servant of the game, he made a significant impact at club level with Newcastle United, where he spent the majority of his career.
“Our thoughts are with Willie’s family and loved ones at this time.”
Funeral details are yet to be released.