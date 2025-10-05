Tributes have been paid to former Northern Ireland and Newcastle United goalkeeper Iam McFaul

Tributes have been paid to former Northern Ireland and Newcastle United goalkeeper Iam McFaul, who has sadly died at the age of 82.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Coleraine, William ‘Iam’ McFaul started his career at his hometown club but failed to make a breakthrough due to the form of Victor Hunter between the posts.

That resulted in a move to Linfield in 1961 and he spent five years at Windsor Park before Newcastle United paid £7,000 for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His time at St James’ Park yielded 386 appearances from 1966 to 1975, helping the Toon win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

He would later move into management at Newcastle in 1985 and nurtured soon-to-be star Paul Gascogine into the first-team picture despite only being 18-years-old.

The curtain was brought down on his managerial reign at Newcastle in 1988 but it wouldn’t be long before he was in the dugout again as he returned back across the Irish Sea to lead Coleraine.

Things didn’t go to plan on the north coast as results didn’t go Coleraine’s way, however, his eye for a player was evident as he discovered Paul Gaston, who went on to captain and play over 600 games for the club. His football career continued with a spell managing the Guam national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFaul competed with the legendary Pat Jennings on the international stage but he still managed to win six caps for his country.

In a post on social media, Newcastle United passed on their condolences to McFaul’s family and announced that they will be wearing black armbands during Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest in his memory.

Irish League clubs Linfield and Coleraine also published their own tributes to McFaul on their respective club websites.

The Northern Ireland national team also paid their respects: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Willie McFaul. A true servant of the game, he made a significant impact at club level with Newcastle United, where he spent the majority of his career.

“Our thoughts are with Willie’s family and loved ones at this time.”