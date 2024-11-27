Glentoran have announced that James Singleton has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal keeps the 29-year-old at The Oval until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Singleton, who has played in a variety positions during his tenure in east Belfast, has amassed 74 appearances and scored four goals across all competitions since joining Glentoran from Glenavon in July 2022.

The Glens are currently 5th in the Premiership standings and will face Larne in the County Antrim Shield final early next year.

Furthermore, they also have a second round date with rivals Linfield in the BetMcLean Cup and will meet H&W Welders in the fifth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup.

First-team boss Declan Devine shared his enthusiasm about the news: "Singo is an outstanding professional and his never-say-die attitude, leadership qualities, and versatility make him an invaluable part of our squad.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve every time he steps onto the pitch, and his dedication to the badge is second to none. That’s the type of character we want at this club and what the fans love to see.

"Beyond his leadership qualities, James is a top-class footballer. His ability to read the game, his combative tackling, and his range of passing is first class. Whether in defence or midfield, his contribution makes an impact on every game.

Singleton, commenting on his contract extension, said: "I’m delighted to commit my future to Glentoran. This club means a lot to me, and I’m proud to be part of what we’re building here.

“Declan and the coaching staff have brought a new level of professionalism to the club, and the entire squad has bought into it. Even though results have been a mixed bag so far, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction.