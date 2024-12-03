Glentoran boss Declan Devine says his side need to be more consistent in the Sports Direct Premiership as they meet rivals Linfield in the second round of the BetMcLean Cup this evening.

The Glens have already beaten their city neighbours twice this season in the league but their patchy run of results continued last Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Loughgall.

The winners of tonight's tie at Windsor Park will be away to Ballymena United in the quarter-final stage, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, December 17.

Devine's troops have navigated their way to the final of the County Antrim Shield against Larne early next year and the Glens chief wants their strong cup pedigree to continue in this competition.

"The League Cup gives us a chance to park the inconsistencies of the league and focus on putting together another cup run," he said.

"We’ve already booked our spot in one cup final this season, and we’re determined to keep that momentum going.

“Linfield are top of the league for a reason, but we’ve matched them and beaten them twice this season. We know what a derby means to the fans, so it’s about delivering another big performance, matching their hunger, and showing what this group is capable of.

“The Loughgall game was frustrating because we caused many of our own problems. We started brightly and got ourselves into a strong position, but we let our standards drop.

"It feels like two steps forward, one step back at the moment, and that’s something we need to address quickly.

“We’ve shown we can compete at the highest level with our performances against Linfield, but we need to find consistency. Against Linfield, there’s no room for error - we must be switched on, disciplined, and ready to deliver for 90 minutes.”

The Glens are bolstered by the return of James Douglas, who is available again after serving a suspension. Meanwhile, Charlie Lindsay will be looking to build on his strong performance at the weekend, where he came off the bench to score a crucial equaliser at Lakeview Park.

Devine added: “Charlie stepped up brilliantly at the weekend. He’s a fantastic young talent who’s been patient for his opportunity. He showed the quality he brings to the team with his goal against Loughgall, and we’re expecting him to build on that.

“Having James back is another big boost for us. He’s a young player with immense potential, and he’s been flying in training since his sending off against Linfield. His energy, aggression, and ability to drive the team forward from midfield will be a real asset as we prepare for this game.”

Linfield, who have won the last two editions of the competition, will be without captain Jamie Mulgrew after his dismissal in last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Portadown.

"It's always a big game," Healy told Linfield's social media platforms.