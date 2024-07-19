'Anyone that knows me knows I bleed black and white' - Northern Ireland international seals dream Newcastle United return
The 36-year-old was born in the North East and spent four years with Newcastle between 2006-2010 before enjoying further spells at the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Bristol City, where she won the FA Women’s Championship.
Furness has earned 95 international caps and is Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, playing a key role in helping them reach the 2022 European Championship, while she was also named BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 – an award which was presented by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
After winning the Women’s National League North last season, Newcastle have gained promotion to the Championship and Furness is delighted to be back in familiar surroundings.
"To sign for a club I have supported my whole life - coming back home to the North East - is a very proud moment for me,” she told the club’s website. “Anyone that knows me knows I bleed black and white.
"I have watched from afar over the years and the ambitions of the club on and off the pitch are something I can't wait to be a part of. I'm excited to meet the team and bring my experience to an already very talented squad."
Manager Becky Langley added: "Rachel has had an excellent career and she will undoubtedly add very good experience to the team. She's a winner and I love that about her.
"She's excellent in the air and an all-round good footballer. We can't wait to see her flourish back at her hometown club."
