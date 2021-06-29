England must ‘go and deliver’ against Germany says Kyle Walker

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions take on Die Mannschaft under the Wembley arch, when a partisan crowd in excess of 40,000 will be roaring the hosts on in the last-16 encounter.

Anticipation is building as England look to win just their second ever European Championship knockout match, five years on from embarrassingly bowing out at this stage to Iceland.

Walker is among just three survivors from the side that started the last-16 humiliation in Nice and the 2018 World Cup semi-finalist is ready for the threat posed by Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s Kyle Walker. Pic by PA.

“Obviously it’s been a long six days,” he said. “A long six days where we’ve had a good time to prepare and everything for the game.

“So it’s a big stage tomorrow. We need to go and deliver.

“Listen, the Germans are a good team with good players in key areas.

“We know that so we’ve done a lot of research, looked at where their weaknesses are and where we can strengthen our game and really capitalise on that.”

England head into this match as Group D winners, with 1-0 victories against Croatia and the Czech Republic coming either side of the 0-0 draw with Scotland.

Southgate’s side are undefeated and have yet to concede but Walker knows they need to start scoring, saying “hopefully we’ve been saving that for the Germans tomorrow”.

“It went through obviously the camp and everything,” the full-back said of the moment Germany were confirmed as England’s opponents. “We have a WhatsApp group where the lads were texting but whoever we face, we can’t be scared.

“We can’t be scared of anyone with the team that we’ve got here, with what we’ve achieved over the last couple of years.

“You know, people should be worried of us but let’s not get arrogant, let’s not get too overconfident.

“Play with a little bit of arrogance, that’s what you need in these tough games, but keep our feet firmly on the ground and just prepare as we have done and hopefully that will keep us in good stead.”

Walker also believes coming up against familiar faces will help, from Manchester City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan to the Chelsea duo of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.