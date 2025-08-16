French club 'pushing on in their interest' for Sheffield Wednesday's Northern Ireland star after Rangers and West Ham bids rejected

Northern Ireland international Pierce Charles has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe throughout this summer’s transfer window and French outfit Strasbourg are now reportedly pursuing Sheffield Wednesday’s number one.

Charles made his Northern Ireland debut against Belarus in October and has since racked up eight appearances for Michael O’Neill’s side, establishing himself as his country’s top choice.

The 20-year-old has shown a superb range of passing alongside shot-stopping ability and towards the end of last season broke into Wednesday’s senior side, making eight Championship appearances, and he has retained the starting position this term.

Charles received widespread praise for his performance in their opening day 2-1 defeat to Leicester City, making 11 saves at the King Power Stadium, and was between the sticks again during Wednesday’s midweek EFL Cup penalty shootout success over Bolton Wanderers.

Pierce Charles has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe this summer.

With Wednesday in a grim financial situation, the Owls could look to cash in on one of their prize assets in the closing weeks of the window, and Charles has no shortage of clubs interested in acquiring his services.

However, they haven’t given up hope of landing Charles, who is the younger brother of fellow Northern Ireland international Shea, and are prepared to test Wednesday’s resolve with an improved bid.

The Star have also reported that Strasbourg would be willing to send Charles back on loan to Wednesday as he gains further senior experience.

Owls boss Henrik Pedersen has been impressed with how Charles has handled the speculation surrounding his future and would undoubtedly love to retain the goalkeeper with heavy restrictions on the club’s incoming recruitment, which will not be eased until they can prove to the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit that it can sustain its upcoming financial obligations.

“We have spoken about that,” the Danish coach said. “There have been a lot of things around, some negative but also a lot of things around in the positive way.

"To keep the focus on everyday training and every game, he is a young man but he has a big clarity on his behaviour and way of being, both on and off the training pitch and in the games.

"He has clarity to be the best he can be every day and I think he does that in a really, really good way.”