Irish League youngster determined to 'show what I can do' after Brentford transfer confirmed

Former Cliftonville youngster Coran Madden is determined to “show what I can do” after Premier League outfit Brentford unveiled him as their newest recruit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madden’s move to the London-based club has been on the cards for some time, but they officially confirmed his arrival with a social media post on Wednesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old, who marked his Premiership debut for the Reds last season with an assist, is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Irish League in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had spent time on trial with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United before opting to join Brentford.

Coran Madden in action for Cliftonville. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

Madden has already linked up with his new team-mates, enjoying a pre-season trip to Spain to play against Sevilla, where he scored the opening goal for the Bees.

He’s now determined to build on that platform and wants to show the club’s supporters what he’s capable of.

"I really can’t wait,” he told the club’s media channel. “I just want to get 1% better every day and I’m really looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came over on trial...going away to Spain was really good, as was meeting all the boys, and just the coaching and training was brilliant.

"I’m a quiet person but they’ve made me feel welcome and I can’t wait to see them again.

"Hopefully I can provide goals, assists and show what I can do.”

Madden made nine Premiership appearances for Jim Magilton’s side last term and also scored his maiden senior goal in their BetMcLean Cup win over Armagh City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in November’s 4-0 triumph against Loughgall at Solitude when the talented teenager got his first taste of senior football and he wasted no time in showing his undoubted ability.

Only two minutes after coming off the bench, Madden provided an assist for Rory Hale and he reflected fondly on his time with the North Belfast club, who he joined at the age of five.

"I was shaking with nerves when I was about to come on!” he laughed. “Then I got a few touches, made a run behind and all I needed to do was put a ball across goal.

"When I seen the ball hit the net I was buzzing. When I first found out I was in the squad was after a training session and the manager (Jim Magilton) came up to me and said ‘do you’ve a squad number?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said ‘no’ and he said ‘well, you’re going to need one!’. I was so excited and when he called me from the bench I was really nervous, but I knew it was going to be a great experience and the crowd helped me.

“I played through every age group up to the first team.

"I really enjoyed it. It was my daddy (who got me into football). He loves football and since I was a kid I’ve followed in his footsteps.