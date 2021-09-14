Jurgen Klopp inspired by ‘talent of the century’ Emma Raducanu’s US Open win

Like millions of other people, the Reds boss was glued to his television on Saturday night watching the 18-year-old become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 by beating Leylah Fernandez.

“I watched the final and it was absolutely impressive,” said Klopp.

“It is long ago I watched a full tennis game and I was impressed by the power, the speed and the whole game.

Emma Raducanu celebrates with the US Open championship trophy

“Women’s tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment. These two girls, 18 and 19, what they showed in the game was massively impressive, but then when they got the trophies during the ceremony, both girls how they spoke was really inspiring, to be honest.

“Even more so than the tennis which was inspiring enough. I was absolutely overwhelmed by the way they presented themselves. Fernandez was obviously disappointed and Emma showed great respect for her.

“They knew they will face each other in the future very often and be in many more finals. I wish that for them. It was a great show of sportsmanship and elite sport and how humble you can be, so young on top of the world.

“When you are 18-years-old and win the US Open it can only come from hard work. She is for sure the talent of the century, but without hard work it is not possible to be there and doing that.