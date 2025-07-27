Liverpool fans all saying the same thing about 'absolute monster' Conor Bradley after training clip

Conor Bradley continues to impress Liverpool fans after making a fine start to pre-season preparations as Arne Slot’s side look to defend their Premier League title – and a training clip has sparked significant praise for the Northern Ireland international.

Bradley scored the Reds’ first goal of pre-season after netting in their win over Preston North End earlier this month and featured in the second half of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong.

It’s fair to say Liverpool supporters are getting excited about the potential of Bradley becoming a more established member of the team following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s summer departure to Real Madrid, leaving the 22-year-old and Dutch star Jeremie Frimpong battling it out.

A video posted by Liverpool which shows Bradley displaying trickery and pace before another piece of magic to go past team-mate Luis Diaz has drawn widespread admiration on social media.

Bradley made 19 Premier League appearances last term as the Anfield outfit finished 10 points clear of Arsenal at the summit, but if early footage is anything to go by, he’ll be set for an ever greater role next season.

One supporter reacted to the clip by saying: "Conor Bradley is becoming alarmingly good very quickly. I think his future lies in attack. He's moving like Florian (Wirtz) on the ball in these past few training clips. Beautiful to watch."

Another predicted Bradley will have “an amazing season” while one fan added “you can tell Conor has gone up a level... who knows what his ceiling is.”

The Anfield Wrap, a Liverpool media channel which produced a documentary on Bradley titled ‘From Aghyaran to Anfield’, posted: “Think we have said this about 10 times already but Conor Bradley is looking like an absolute monster this pre-Season.”

Conor Bradley in action for Liverpool during their pre-season friendly against AC Milan. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Orrin responded: “My dad said about two years ago he’s the next Gerrard and I laughed, I’m not laughing anymore.”

Electro said: “I am very hopeful for Bradley. I genuinely think he has enough playing career left in the top flight to end up being the best Northern Irish player since George Best.”

Bradley admits there’s a “different” feeling entering this season with an opportunity available to cement his place in the team.

"It definitely does feel different this year,” Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com. "I still know it's going to be difficult, fighting for places and things like that, with Jeremie coming in. It's really good.

"I've worked hard on myself in the summer and I've come back in good shape. I’m looking forward to the start of the season and hopefully we'll have another good one."

Liverpool have significantly strengthened during the summer transfer window with Frimpong joined by Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and most recent recruit Hugo Ekitike.

"Obviously we have brought in quite a lot of new players, which is really good and has given us a lot of strength," added Bradley. "Obviously the players that were here were really good as well because we just won the league last year.