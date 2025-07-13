Liverpool fans praise Conor Bradley after Northern Ireland international scores first goal of pre-season

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Conor Bradley of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Liverpool at Deepdale on July 13, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley has received widespread praise from Liverpool fans after he scored their first goal of pre-season in Sunday’s fixture against Preston North End.

It’s an emotional occasion for the Premier League champions, who are back in action for the first time since the tragic passing of team-mate Diogo Jota alongside brother Andre in a car crash earlier this month.

Preston created a commemorative edition of their matchday programme to pay tribute to Jota while the stadium observed a period of silence in memory of both the Portuguese international and his brother.

Liverpool fans also paid tribute to Jota with renditions of his song being belted out both before the match and also in the 20th minute, marking the shirt number worn by the former Wolves attacker which has since been retired by the Reds.

Bradley started the match and struck an opening goal for Slot’s side in the 33rd minute, firing home from close range after the ball found its way to him following good work from Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool supporters were impressed by Bradley’s first half showing with the County Tyrone ace playing 45 minutes before Slot sent out a totally new side after the break.

AnfieldVoice posted: “I’ve got to say, Conor Bradley’s a proper player. That battle at right-back is going to be brilliant to watch. You need that kind of competition in a top side — it pushes both players to another level. I’d enjoy watching that.”

AnfieldEdition added: “Offensively and defensively first-class today.”

LFCOTG said: “Brilliant from Conor Bradley. Rio Ngumoha is gonna be special and another reason why we can't sell Chiesa. There is only one Conor Bradley.”

Jess added: “Think Conor Bradley has looked really sharp in the opening half and hopefully it continues as him and Frimpong will be fighting for top spot now.”

Bradley paid tribute to team-mate Jota on social media earlier this month, highlighting how the Portuguese star played an important role in helping him settle into the Anfield senior ranks.

"Where do I start what an incredible footballer but an even better person I feel really lucky to have spent a few years with you,” Bradley posted on Instagram. “Was always nice coming into the changing room in the morning and seeing you smiling and laughing and consistently calling me a hanger.

“Always remember the first time you invited me to your room to play FIFA I think everyone knows where this is going, we was playing and by half time I’m pretty sure I was 5-0 down that was the last time I was ever falling into that trap. ‍

"When I first moved up from the academy you were always there for me and always helped me settle in with the lads which I’ll be forever grateful for.

"My thoughts are with your wife, children and family for losing both Diogo and Andre. I can’t imagine how tough this is for you all, as I know how tough this feels for me today.