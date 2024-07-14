Joshua Zirkzee has signed for Manchester United. PIC: Getty Images

Manchester United have announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee, 23, has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after United agreed to pay 42.5million euros (around £36.5m), slightly above the Dutch forward’s 40m euros (£34.4m) release clause.

The PA news agency understands the premium is due to United paying the fee over three years rather than in one instalment for a player who helped Bologna qualify for this season’s Champions League.

And Zirkzee, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies,” the 23-year-old said. “Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Zirkzee is United’s maiden summer signing and their first since British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake of the club in February.

He started his professional career at Bayern Munich and had loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht before a permanent switch two years ago to Italy, where he enjoyed breakout success.

“Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer,” United sporting director Dan Ashworth said. “We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window. Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United.

“His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.

“Having already achieved a significant amount in his career, we will provide Joshua with the perfect platform to reach the next level under the guidance and support of Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff.