Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has left the club after just five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashworth joined United on July 1, having been described by part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as “one of the top sporting directors in the world”.

But it appears that his transition has not gone smoothly and his departure was announced a day after Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest left United 13th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has left the club after just five months

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

Although United have said the decision was mutual, the manner and timing of Ashworth’s departure will raise more questions for Ratcliffe’s Ineos group.

Ashworth had, along with the rest of the United hierarchy, been part of the decision to hand former manager Erik ten Hag a new contract in the summer, having been quoted in the official announcement in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ten Hag was sacked in October, with that contract extension adding to a sizable compensation bill of £10.4million, before the appointment of Ruben Amorim, who took charge last month after United paid around £11m to get him from Sporting Lisbon.

Ashworth was also involved in an expensive summer of recruitment, with the combined fees for Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee costing around £200m.

United spent around five months trying to prise Ashworth out of his previous role at Newcastle, with the 53-year-old going on gardening leave, but Ineos must now try again to fill one of the most important roles at the club or alter the structure once again.

Ashworth reportedly met with chief executive Omar Berrada after the final whistle on Saturday. He was seen quickly passing through the press conference room to another part of the stadium with chief operating officer Collette Roche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad