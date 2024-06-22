Luke Southwood after signing for Bolton Wanderers. PIC: BWFC

Northern Ireland international Luke Southwood admits he “can’t wait to get going” after signing a two-year contract with League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Southwood represented England up to U20 level – he was part of the squad that won the U20 World Cup in 2017 – but switched his international allegiance to Northern Ireland in 2021 before earning a maiden cap during a 3-1 friendly win over Luxembourg the following year.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent presence in the squad since and enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Cheltenham Town on a personal note, receiving a number of Player of the Year awards for his performances with Southwood starting all 92 League One matches during time spent at the Gloucestershire club.

Cheltenham were ultimately relegated to League Two last season – Southwood suffered a broken leg in the final match of the season which required fibula fixation surgery – and the goalkeeper will now link up with international teammates Dion Charles and Eoin Toal at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Ian Evatt’s side have reached the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, losing out to Oxford United in last month’s final showdown at Wembley and Southwood wants to play a part in helping them get over the line.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get it over the line,” he told the club’s website. “There is so many reasons (why I’ve joined).

"Playing against Bolton over the last couple of years and seeing the fans here is enough of a reason in itself.

“Speaking to the lads I know that are already here also made it an easy decision. The Gaffer then explained what his plans were and what he wants to see from both myself and the team, and I was on board with it straight away.

“As soon as this opportunity came around, I couldn’t wait to get it done. I just can’t wait to get going now. Everyone knows what the goal is for this season, and we’ll be doing all we can to make it happen.”

Former Larne goalkeeper Jamie Pardington played understudy to Southwood at Cheltenham last season and he has also secured a new move, joining League One outfit Lincoln City on a two-year deal earlier this week.

The 23-year-old made one Premiership appearance for the Inver Reds after joining from Grimsby Town and will now work once again with goalkeeping coach Scott Fry after time spent together at Wolves.

“I've worked with Scott in the past, we get on really well and I like his style of coaching,” he told the club’s website. “It will definitely benefit me to work with him again.

"The facilities are really impressive and I can see it’s a really good club, with lots of good people. I buy into that and feel this is the right place to be at in order to develop.