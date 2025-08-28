Grimsby Town’s goalkeeper Christy Pym (right) is congratulated by teammates after their victory in the penalty shoot out against Manchester United during the Carabao Cup second round match at Hill Blundell Park, Grimsby

Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym said it “had not sunk in” after his side knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup by winning an epic penalty shootout 12-11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar with his second spot-kick in an epic 18-minute shootout to settle the second-round tie after it had ended 2-2 after 90 minutes at a breathless Blundell Park.

Northern Ireland international Pym revealed he was a United fan, saying: “It’s not sunk in yet. I’m a Man Utd fan, so I’m half-fuming a little bit. Night’s like this is what you play football for. Just brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I should have done a little bit better (in the shootout), shouldn’t I? I made one save to keep us in it and the boys have done the rest. It’s brilliant.”

Charles Vernam fired the League Two side into a 22nd-minute lead when he drilled a superb low shot inside United goalkeeper Andre Onana’s near post.

The Mariners continued to take the game to their Premier League opponents and were rewarded with a second goal before the break as Onana failed to get anywhere near Vernam’s cross and Tyrell Warren turned the ball home.

Mbeumo pulled one back with his first goal for United in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire headed an 89th-minute equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vernam admitted nerves almost got the better of him during the shootout.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a nervy wait. When it just kept going on and on, you just never know. We scored and thought ‘right we have a chance’ and then they kept scoring.

“It’s an amazing feeling, one that will live with us forever. The message all week has been about belief and knowing how good we are and the gaffer’s instilled that.

“He (David Artell) told us not to just turn up, there’s always a chance if we play the right way with the right intensity. Why can’t it be us?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to pull that off is an amazing feeling and we’re going to enjoy the moment.”

Artell said it was a “terrific night for the football club, the whole town and the community”.

He added on Sky Sports: “The lads were terrific. They deserve every plaudit, every credit and accolade that will come their way.

“It’s one we’ve been working towards for a long time – to put this club back on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate it’s one night. There’s a long way to go, we’ve just started off the league – we’re unbeaten this season – and nights like this don’t come around very often.”

United boss Ruben Amorim apologised to the club’s fans after the match, saying on Sky Sports: “I know that the best team won. The only team that was on the pitch.

“(My) team and the players spoke really loud today. That’s it. We lost and the best team won.

“I think it’s really clear what (the players) spoke. Let’s move on. It was really clear for everybody what happened today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way we started the game without any intensity. It’s really hard to explain. That’s why I think they spoke very loud.

“When you lose but see something new, that’s different. When you see something like today, it’s hard to talk about.