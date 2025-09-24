Northern Ireland international 'would love Liverpool' in Carabao Cup draw after scoring first club goal

Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce is hoping to use scoring his first goal for Wycombe Wanderers as a springboard – and admits he’d love to be drawn against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in the Carabao Cup’s fourth round.

Boyd-Munce joined League One outfit Wycombe from St Mirren during the recent transfer window and got off the mark with a superb curling effort in Tuesday’s 2-0 triumph over Wigan Athletic.

The 25-year-old is now working under fellow countryman Michael Duff with the former Northern Ireland star appointed as Mike Dodds’ successor last week.

Boyd-Munce scored five league goals for St Mirren last term, including a dramatic winner against Rangers as Stephen Robinson’s side shocked the Scottish giants in December.

Northern Ireland's Caolan Boyd-Munce scores his first Wycombe Wanderers goal. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Having now contributed his maiden strike since making a switch to Adams Park, Boyd-Munce wants it to be the first of many.

"The squad changed quite a lot from Saturday and we still haven’t had a lot of time to work with the new manager as a group, but everybody bought into what was asked of us and it worked well,” he told the club’s media channel. "Everywhere I go, everyone shouts at me to shoot when I get to the edge of the box.

"The last few weeks I think I’ve been unlucky, from the Exeter game onwards, and I had a feeling I’d score and after getting my first hopefully the rest would follow...I nearly followed it up straight away. I’m glad to get off the mark.

"The changing room has been brilliant and that’s credit to everyone at the club. We love working together and not much has changed for us as players, we’ll always buy into whoever is here. You can see that.

"We’re looking forward (to working with Duff). We haven’t had much time, we’re taking on as much information as we can at the minute.

"I know he’s cautious of giving us too much and overloading us, so the end of the week will be really key for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

A number of Premier League clubs have already booked their spot in the next round, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolves, while the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are in action on Wednesday evening.

The fourth round draw will be conducted after the four remaining ties are completed and Boyd-Munce is hoping to be pitted against one of the big boys.

"I would love Liverpool!” he added. “I really want a big game for us a squad, I think we really deserve it.