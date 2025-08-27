Daniel Ballard is a major injury concern for Northern Ireland's upcoming double-header against Luxembourg and Germany

Northern Ireland are set for a further blow as defender Daniel Ballard is expected to be ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany.

The unfortunate news was provided by Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris after Ballard had to be substituted less than ten minutes into their 2-0 loss against Burnley on Saturday.

The towering defender missed Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup loss to Huddersfield Town as the Black Cats exited the competition after a penalty shoot-out defeat to the League One side.

Whilst stating that Ballard’s knock is not a long-term concern, Le Bris did state: “It’s not too serious, so we expect him to be out for two to three weeks.”

It means the former Arsenal trainee is expected to withdraw from Northern Ireland’s squad for the games on September 4 (Luxembourg) and September 7 (Germany).

O’Neill will still have plenty of options to choose from in the heart of the defence as Bolton Wanderers captain Eoin Toal and experienced campaigner Paddy McNair – who now plays in the USA with San Diego – are in the panel.

Likewise, Trai Hume, who is Ballard’s team-mate at the Stadium of Light, is adaptable at playing in central defence, as well as Ruairi McConville, who is currently on the books at Norwich City.

The likes of Kofi Balmer (Motherwell), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) and Aaron Donnelly (Dundee) could be drafted in as Ballard’s replacement to the squad.

Whilst it is set to be a blow for Northern Ireland, the 25-year-old is also set to miss Sunderland’s fixture at home to Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.

Ballard netted on his Premier League debut as Sunderland marked a dream return with a home win against West Ham.

It marks the latest setback to Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying bid as Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has withdrawn from the squad after picking up a shoulder injury with his squad.

Stephen McMullan, who plays for Fleetwood Town and is currently on loan at League of Ireland side Waterford, has been called-up to the squad as his replacement.