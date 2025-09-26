Northern Ireland star Pierce Charles has been labelled as “one of the best young keepers in Europe” amid reported transfer interest from across the continent.

Charles had established himself as number one for both club Sheffield Wednesday and his country before suffering a shoulder injury earlier this season which required surgery.

The 20-year-old, who has now amassed eight international caps, made a solid start to the Owls’ Championship campaign, registering a whopping 11 saves in a fixture against Leicester City.

Scottish giants Rangers and West Ham United were interested in making a move for Charles during the recent transfer window while Strasbourg reportedly submitted a bid around £2million for his services.

Sheffield Wednesday and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Charles remained at Hillsborough, but it’s almost certain clubs will once again come calling in the near future as the former Manchester City youngster makes a return to full fitness.

EFL Analysis’ Graeme Bailey has revealed a host of teams from across Europe are admirers of Charles – but there’s frustration in dealing with his club, who have faced financial difficulties.

“There are clubs in Scotland, clubs in France, Spain, Italy,” he said. “Everyone loves him.

"He’s one of the best young keepers in Europe. And, he’s got the added bonus of having first-team football under his belt.

“There isn’t a price tag on his head because they’re still not talking. So even when you speak to Charles’s representatives, they don’t know the fee. And that’s a frustration.

"Clubs are ringing them asking what it would take to get him out and they literally don’t know the answer, which is an unusual situation. It won’t stop clubs trying, though.

“I think it’ll take an awful lot of work to get him out before next summer. But again, with the off-field stuff, we just don’t know with Sheffield Wednesday. We certainly don’t know what’s around the corner.”