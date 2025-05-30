Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid from Liverpool before Club World Cup

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid on June 1.

The new Premier League champions confirmed a deal had been reached for him to join Real prior to the expiry of his Liverpool contract on June 30, and Real said this would enable the England international to play for the Spanish side at this summer’s Club World Cup.

The Reds confirmed a fee had been paid to secure the 26-year-old’s services at the start of June rather than from July 1, with Real announcing Alexander-Arnold had agreed a six-year contract.

A Liverpool club statement said: “Alexander-Arnold joined the club’s academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold from June 1 on a six-year deal, with the full-back moving for a fee in time to play in the Club World Cup. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)Real Madrid have announced the signing of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold from June 1 on a six-year deal, with the full-back moving for a fee in time to play in the Club World Cup. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)
“He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his team-mates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

“Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes.”

