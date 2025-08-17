West Brom fans impressed by Northern Ireland star with 'very high ceiling' as boss makes transfer claim

West Brom head coach Ryan Mason feels Northern Ireland international Isaac Price has “a very high ceiling” after he continued his stunning form with a brace in their Championship win over Wrexham – and he’s confident they’ll be able to keep hold of their star man.

Price netted the winner in the Baggies’ opening day league triumph over Blackburn Rovers and provided an assist in their midweek EFL Cup defeat to Derby County before striking twice in Wales.

The 21-year-old joined West Brom from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in a January deal rumoured to be worth around £2.5million and continues to impress with his attacking output.

Price has enjoyed a dream run for both club and country, scoring seven times in his last seven appearances at international level, including an October hat-trick against Bulgaria which seen him join an exclusive group alongside the likes of George Best and David Healy.

Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion with the player of the match award. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

His form has helped ensure West Brom are one of only three teams to win their opening two Championship matches – Stoke City and Middlesbrough are the others – and Mason believes the future is bright for Price.

"We understand his potential and his ceiling, it’s a very high ceiling,” Mason told Sky Sports. “He needs to stay humble, keep working and we’re impressed.

“We’re happy he’s making an impact up the pitch, that’s ultimately the job of all our attacking players.

"He has got his goals today, but more importantly the work-rate and effort he put in is what I’m looking at.”

Price is the latest Northern Ireland international forging his path at West Brom following the likes of Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley and Chris Brunt, who made over 400 appearances before moving into a loan manager position with the club.

With the transfer window still open for another couple of weeks, it’s possible clubs could come calling looking to acquire Price’s services, but Mason is confident he’ll keep plying his trade at The Hawthorns.

Price, who came through the ranks at Everton, signed a four-and-a-half year contract, keeping him with the club until 2029.

"My focus is on the players that I've got now,” added Mason. “I have so much belief in everyone inside of the training ground and the group at the moment. Obviously, Isaac's started well, but we're positive he'll be with us.

"Yes, obviously, he’s getting outcomes, which is important for all of our attacking players. We need them to produce in that final third. But most importantly for me, I think the work rate for the team stands out the most.

"I think we heard that from everyone today. Obviously, when individuals score, they will get praise and rightly so.

"But at the same time, it's not going to shy away from the fact that I see him working tirelessly for the group and putting pressure on as much as possible. That's a pleasing thing for me."

Price is a popular member of West Brom’s changing room with captain Jed Wallace telling the club’s YouTube channel: “He’s probably the fittest lad I’ve ever played with in terms of his engine, arriving in the box.