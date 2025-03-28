Brendan Rodgers labels Vaclav Cerny disrespectful over water-squirting antics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland-born ​Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accused Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny of showing a "lack of respect" following his derby celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The substituted Cerny squirted water at Celtic fans as he ran up the touchline following Hamza Igamane's late winner.

The Czech international's actions have been the subject of police enquiries and there remains the prospect of disciplinary action from the Scottish Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the incident, Rodgers said: "I understand the jubilation and Rangers players have every right to celebrate with their supporters.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accused Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny of showing a "lack of respect" following his derby celebrations. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

"You come to Celtic Park , like it would be when we go to Ibrox, you win a game of that magnitude, you celebrate. But not in that way."

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson claimed Cerny had got a "wee bit over-excited" and explained he had no issues with players celebrating.

But Rodgers declared he would take issue with any of his players for similar actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would," he said. "It's respect, isn't it? I think it's a lack of respect if somehow a player runs up a touchline and he's squirting a water bottle in a supporter's face. I certainly wouldn't want my players to do it.

"Listen, it works both ways, a lot comes into players as well, from the stands, to coaches, managers and players.

"But I think we all know there's a line that we shouldn't cross. It is a very emotive game, an amazing fixture, and I thought it was great to have the (away) fans back in, I think that gave it that extra bit as well.

"But I just think there's lines we can't antagonise because in this fixture in particular, that can lead to an issue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers' 3-2 win on March 16 made it two wins in a row against Celtic, who remain 13 points clear in the William Hill Premiership ahead of this weekend.

Rodgers admitted disappointment from the defeat had lingered throughout the international break but a post-match briefing on Thursday allowed them to focus on what lies ahead.

"I think in both of those Rangers games, Ibrox and at home, we haven't started well at all," he said. "Whether it is a subconscious thing, I'm not sure. It's been 13 points clear, 16 points clear. Whether that does have a deep effect on how you enter into the game... it shouldn't, because our mantra is always to start very quick and in lots of games we do.

"But we didn't and credit to Rangers because they did. They got 2-0 up and then we had to bounce back. But from that second half, we shouldn't lose the game. It's as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We get back into it, 2-0, 2-2, 15 minutes to go, good in the second half, not giving away much and then we concede the goal. The analysis is pretty easy, but that's my responsibility to make us better the next time."