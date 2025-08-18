Jayden Meghoma will spend the season on loan at Rangers after completing a move from Brentford

New Rangers signing Jayden Meghoma declared himself “hungry and excited” to get going at Ibrox after being reunited with Russell Martin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old left-back has joined Rangers on loan in a deal which paves the way for Jefte to complete an anticipated move back to Brazil to sign for Palmeiras.

Meghoma made his first-team debut for Southampton under Martin, making four cup appearances in all before signing for Brentford last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also made four appearances for the Bees and spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston.

He told the Rangers website: “I am very excited to be here, it is a fantastic club and I know a lot about the rich history of Rangers.

“When the deal was presented to me, I thought straight away that it would be a fantastic opportunity for myself and my family.

“The main thing for me is getting results. Rangers is a big club and I am ready, I am hungry and excited to get going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrox head coach Martin added: “I am really pleased to welcome Jayden to Rangers. I have worked with him before and I know exactly what he brings. He is a young player with big potential, real athleticism and a great attitude.