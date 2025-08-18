Brentford’s Jayden Meghoma ‘hungry and excited’ after making Rangers loan move
The 19-year-old left-back has joined Rangers on loan in a deal which paves the way for Jefte to complete an anticipated move back to Brazil to sign for Palmeiras.
Meghoma made his first-team debut for Southampton under Martin, making four cup appearances in all before signing for Brentford last summer.
He has also made four appearances for the Bees and spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston.
He told the Rangers website: “I am very excited to be here, it is a fantastic club and I know a lot about the rich history of Rangers.
“When the deal was presented to me, I thought straight away that it would be a fantastic opportunity for myself and my family.
“The main thing for me is getting results. Rangers is a big club and I am ready, I am hungry and excited to get going.”
Ibrox head coach Martin added: “I am really pleased to welcome Jayden to Rangers. I have worked with him before and I know exactly what he brings. He is a young player with big potential, real athleticism and a great attitude.
“He is hungry to learn and improve and I’m confident he’ll thrive in this environment. We’re excited to help him take the next step in his career here at Ibrox.”