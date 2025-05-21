Ross County manager Don Cowie believes in-form Ronan Hale has responded to his Northern Ireland disappointment in perfect fashion and says the former Cliftonville striker “thrives on scoring goals” ahead of their Scottish Premiership play-off showdown with Livingston.

Hale departed the Irish League as a Reds legend last summer after scoring a brace in their Irish Cup final win over Linfield – a result which ended the club’s 45-year wait for competition success.

The 26-year-old has adapted seamlessly to life in Scotland, netting 12 goals in 36 Premiership appearances throughout his maiden campaign in Dingwall, and boss Cowie will hope Hale can produce further magic as his side look to preserve their top-flight status.

Hale’s form was rewarded with a maiden senior Northern Ireland call-up for March friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden after switching international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, but he was ultimately an unused substitute across both matches.

Northern Ireland's Ronan Hale will have a key role to play in Ross County's Premiership play-off against Livingston. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Since returning to County, Hale has scored four times in eight matches and Cowie praised how his talisman channelled a setback into positive performances.

“Over the last four or five weeks, Ronan has been a real bright spot for us,” Cowie told the Inverness Courier ahead of Thursday’s first leg. “He just thrives on scoring goals.

"It just means everything to him and you can just see him getting more and more confident as each week goes by, given the goals he is scoring.

“He was a bit disappointed for a spell prior to that. He went away with Northern Ireland and didn’t manage to get his first cap, but the message from us was ‘keep performing well for Ross County’.

“If so, we know he will get those opportunities again - that first cap will come.

“So he has got his head down and worked hard. You can see how much it means to him out there on the pitch and, for us as a team, having him in fine form and scoring goals is a real positive.”

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill assured Hale he’d get a future chance on the international stage and backed him to learn from his first training camp.

"Those players will get their chances,” he said in March. "They will go back to their clubs, they have to get minutes and do well.

"This is Ronan's first trip, he will understand what we want from him from what he's seen in training."

Hale has been a proven goalscorer throughout his career, netting 37 times across 86 appearances for Larne before firing in another 51 in 82 outings at Cliftonville.

Despite signing a three-year contract at Ross County last summer, this play-off could yet prove to be his final involvement for the club with the likes of Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Reading all reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

He was also linked with moves to Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Peterborough United and Wrexham in January 2024 before joining the Staggies later that year.

There will be familiar faces on the opposition over the next few days with former Linfield duo Matthew Clarke and Daniel Finlayson signing for Livingston last summer.

Championship outfit Livingston are considered favourites having won six of their last seven while Ross County are on a nine-game winless run, but Cowie remains unfazed.

“I don’t think, as a footballer, as manager, it’s not about proving people wrong,” he added. “It’s about proving yourself right.

“The reason we love football is because it allows us all to have our own opinion.

“I will never disagree or object to anyone’s opinion on football.

“That’s why we love it. So if people think that, then that’s their prerogative.