Connor Goldson has ended his six-year association with Rangers after signing for Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old defender has agreed a three-year deal with the Cypriot First Division side.

Goldson joined Gers from Brighton in 2018, when Steven Gerrard was in charge at Ibrox, and went on to make more than 300 appearances and chipped in with 23 goals.

The Englishman was an integral member of the 2020-21 Premiership title-winning squad and also won a Scottish Cup in 2022 and a League Cup last year while helping the team reach the 2022 Europa League final, where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Connor Goldson has departed Rangers. PIC: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Rangers posted a two-minute clip of Goldson’s Ibrox highlights along with confirmation of his departure.

“Rangers can today confirm Connor Goldson has departed the club to join Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee,” said Gers. “Everyone at Rangers wishes him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”