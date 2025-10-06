Steven Naismith has sympathy for Russell Martin after Rangers sacking

Former Rangers manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Steven Naismith described Russell Martin’s sacking by Rangers after just 17 games as “sad” but in keeping with modern football.

The former Southampton boss was given a police escort to a waiting car following the Gers’ 1-1 draw at Falkirk on Sunday as fans tried to block the team bus leaving the stadium.

A few hours later, the Ibrox board called time on his dismal tenure which left the Light Blues eighth in the William Hill Premiership with one win in seven fixtures and 11 points behind leaders Hearts.

Scotland assistant boss Naismith played alongside Martin at Norwich and for his country and the former Hearts boss said: “From a personal point of view it’s sad, it’s disappointing.

“I’ve been there, I understand it and it’s not nice. It’s not nice when it happens to any manager losing their job.

“I think the way football is, that’s the way it is. But it’s the results that I’ve written and that’s ultimately what football clubs are led by.

“Like I said, that’s the world we’re living in at the moment.

“I think every manager in that position feels as if they need time.

“But results dictate everything. As I said, that’s it. You need to make sure you get them quickly while you’re trying to make changes.

“You see it all over the world now, that is the norm. So yeah, it’s football.”

Asked about the increasing toxicity which surrounded Martin and which was on show at the Falkirk Stadium, former Rangers striker Naismith, in the Scotland camp for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park, said: “Again, I think it has become normal. I don’t think anybody really likes seeing it, it’s uncomfortable to see.

“But I do think everybody in football has an understanding of it.

“We’re fortunate in our country that we’ve got great passion, we’ve got a fighting spirit.

“I think there’s no clearer evidence than that than the national team getting to the Euros twice.

“You don’t want to take that away, but you have an understanding that it’s a job, it’s people, it’s individuals, that part of it.