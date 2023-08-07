IRISH LEAGUE PREVIEW: Time not Jim Magilton’s friend but Cliftonville boss still positive

Linfield’s European commitments led to a fixture reshuffle for that clash to August 22 and, as a result, blank opening weekend.

The change means Magilton will now make his Premiership dug-out debut as Cliftonville boss at home to Glenavon on August 12.

However, he admits time has been against him overall following a summer arrival at the Belfast club.

“It has been difficult coming in so late…ask any manager and they will tell you they want to get their work done early and have everyone in for pre-season,” said Magilton. “And if you do make changes, it’s not wholesale changes.

"That’s been difficult and if you have good players other clubs will come after them, as we found out with Levi Ives (who recently left Cliftonville to join Larne).

“It can unbalance the group and the squad but, in the future, we will look to identify targets and try to get them over the line in time for everyone being together for pre-season.

“But it’s been an interesting time for me - re-engaging with agents and people I haven’t spoken to in a while...from that perspective it’s been great.

“They’ve been very helpful, but for us it is about getting the right ones in to add quality to the group.

“I’m growing with this group with each passing day...I’ve always admired them from afar.”

The exits of Ives and Sean Moore – the latter to West Ham United – have been balanced out on the balance sheet at least with welcome financial gains.

However, added pounds in the club coffers from outgoings can often create added problems when negotiating for incomings on reasonable terms.

“All the managers in the league have been brilliant, very helpful,” said Magilton. “And I’ve picked their brains on a few things as well.

“If a club has got a valuable player, everyone knows their valuation pretty much, but it’s about wheeling and dealing with players.

“No manager wants to lose their best players, so we have had to look a bit further afield to try to find players.