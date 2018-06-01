Is this Union flag inspired strip set to be Rangers’ new away kit?

Rangers could line up with a Union Jack inspired away kit next season, if an image being shared on social media is to be believed.

The most recent leaked image shows a Union Flag incorporated in the Hummel design which has whetted the appetite of Rangers fans.

The club signed a deal with the Danish sportswear firm, famed for their original designs.

It follows an orange away kit, on sale in Turkey, which had similarities to the club’s change kit in the 2002/2003 season.

Supporters have been subjected to a range of potential or leaked kits for the coming season and are keen for the club to unveil the new strips, with Rangers having had the same tops for the last two seasons, something which is uncommon in modern football.

However, the leaked image is an identical design the Danish 2017/2018 away kit.