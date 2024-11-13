Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine says the club needs to reach more finals after securing their passage through to the County Antrim Shield decider.

Two goals in the first-half from Dylan Connolly and Jordan Jenkins saw off the challenge of Ballymena United in last night's semi-final tie at The Oval.

The result means Devine's men will face either Larne or Crusaders in the final on January 21 next year.

Devine acknowledged that the overall performance might not have caught the eye but his players deserved “huge credit” for their endeavours throughout the 90 minutes.

"To be honest, I think we've played better this year and lost," he told Glentoran's social media platforms.

"I thought we were ok; good in the first-half and didn't move the ball or take our opportunities in the second-half to really kill the game off.

"It's a semi-final, it's a tense affair and Ballymena were good on the night and they have a lot of good, quality players.

"We had to dig in at times but that's what you have to do to get to finals.

"I think the players deserve huge credit for the effort and application and I think it's two wonderful goals we scored as well.”

Devine heaped special praise on skipper Marcus Kane – who has yet to win the Shield during his lengthy time at the east Belfast side – for his performance, as well as providing an injury update on fellow defender Paddy McClean.

He explained: "Paddy has picked-up a bit of a knock in his groin.

"We are getting him assessed at the minute and hopefully he's not going to be too long but I don't think we will see him for the next week or two.

"He'll get an opinion on it this week and hopefully he's not out too long.

"A special mention to our captain Marcus Kane who was outstanding tonight.

"He's never won the County Antrim Shield and he's been here a lifetime, so it just shows you how difficult it is to win a trophy.