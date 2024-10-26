Jamie Glackin full of belief Coleraine will be a good side but knows individual errors need to be eradicated
The men from the north coast have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, with four wins, four draws and five defeats as they enter their first season of full-time football.
Dean Shiels' side were beaten by Cliftonville on Tuesday night as two soft goals allowed the Reds to seal a 2-1 win, courtesy of Joe Gormley’s brace in north Belfast.
The Bannsiders have conceded 18 goals so far this season - the third highest in the division - and Glackin says that if that statistic can be addressed, then they will quickly pick up results.
"The mood's been great, it's been great all season," the ex-Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders ace said.
"The errors that we've made to concede goals is the only downside in games, bar the Linfield game where from minute one we didn't kick on.
"Since Dean (Shiels) and Michael (O'Connor) have come in, the attention to detail has been super.
"You can only do so much on the training pitch, individual errors don't make up for the work you've put in in training.
"If we can cut out the individual errors and stop conceding sloppy goals we're gonna be a good side.
"People think because you're full-time you should be running over the top of teams, not in this league, it doesn't work in this league.
"I think just sticking together and getting the young boys on and playing minutes, getting them used to the league will stand us in good stead."
With regular skipper Lyndon Kane out injured at present, 29-year-old Glackin has taken the captain's armband in recent weeks.
He stated: "It's an honour to be captain.
"I never really saw myself as a captain, though I captained my Milk Cup team.
"But that's youth football, men's football is different.
"It's been great, it's a bit of a different style for me, where I'm more of a quiet player.
"I'm not that sort of captain where I'm gonna be roaring and shouting and doing mad stuff, but more about guiding the likes of Senan (Devine) through games.
"You can see by his performance on Tuesday he didn't really need that 'cause he was super anyway."
With the Coleraine squad boasting a youthful average age, Glackin says it is pivotal that supporters get behind the team as they transition into a full-time status ahead of today’s clash at home to Glentoran.
The Glens come into the contest on the back of a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which included a 1-1 draw at home to Carrick Rangers last time out as Jay Donnelly missed a late penalty to win the game.
"The Ballymena game (a 1-0 win) was the main one where we coming off the back of getting beat,” Glackin explained.
“I was wondering would there be much of a turnout but the support was super and it got us over the line.
“That's what we really need, especially for a young team and up and coming players.
“We need the support on us and not against us and hopefully on Saturday we can get the three points no matter what way we play, which is the main thing.”
