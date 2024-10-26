Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine midfielder Jamie Glackin believes the best is yet to come for the Bannsiders - provided they can eliminate individual mistakes that lead to conceding goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men from the north coast have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, with four wins, four draws and five defeats as they enter their first season of full-time football.

Dean Shiels' side were beaten by Cliftonville on Tuesday night as two soft goals allowed the Reds to seal a 2-1 win, courtesy of Joe Gormley’s brace in north Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bannsiders have conceded 18 goals so far this season - the third highest in the division - and Glackin says that if that statistic can be addressed, then they will quickly pick up results.

Coleraine midfielder Jamie Glackin says it has been an honour to wear the captain's armband in recent weeks

"The mood's been great, it's been great all season," the ex-Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders ace said.

"The errors that we've made to concede goals is the only downside in games, bar the Linfield game where from minute one we didn't kick on.

"Since Dean (Shiels) and Michael (O'Connor) have come in, the attention to detail has been super.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can only do so much on the training pitch, individual errors don't make up for the work you've put in in training.

"If we can cut out the individual errors and stop conceding sloppy goals we're gonna be a good side.

"People think because you're full-time you should be running over the top of teams, not in this league, it doesn't work in this league.

"I think just sticking together and getting the young boys on and playing minutes, getting them used to the league will stand us in good stead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With regular skipper Lyndon Kane out injured at present, 29-year-old Glackin has taken the captain's armband in recent weeks.

He stated: "It's an honour to be captain.

"I never really saw myself as a captain, though I captained my Milk Cup team.

"But that's youth football, men's football is different.

"It's been great, it's a bit of a different style for me, where I'm more of a quiet player.

"I'm not that sort of captain where I'm gonna be roaring and shouting and doing mad stuff, but more about guiding the likes of Senan (Devine) through games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can see by his performance on Tuesday he didn't really need that 'cause he was super anyway."

With the Coleraine squad boasting a youthful average age, Glackin says it is pivotal that supporters get behind the team as they transition into a full-time status ahead of today’s clash at home to Glentoran.

The Glens come into the contest on the back of a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which included a 1-1 draw at home to Carrick Rangers last time out as Jay Donnelly missed a late penalty to win the game.

"The Ballymena game (a 1-0 win) was the main one where we coming off the back of getting beat,” Glackin explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was wondering would there be much of a turnout but the support was super and it got us over the line.

“That's what we really need, especially for a young team and up and coming players.