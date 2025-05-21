Joel Cooper has been named as the Ulster Footballer of the Year

Newly-crowned Irish Premiership champions Linfield scooped all the major men’s honours at this year's Ulster Footballer of the Year.

After netting 19 times on route to helping the Blues secure a record-extending 57th league title, winger Joel Cooper was named as the Ulster Footballer of the Year.

The Coleraine-bound star has also scooped the Northern Ireland Writers Player of the Year, PFA NI Premiership Player of the Year and NIFL Premiership Player of the Year.

Blues boss David Healy was named as the Manager of the Year after claiming his hands on a sixth league title since taking the reins at Windsor Park.

Fellow Linfield ace Matthew Orr was named as the Young Player of the Year after breaking into the first-team picture.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland star Danielle Maxwell was chosen as the Women's Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old netted 11 times for Cliftonville before later moving onto Burnley.

Glentoran striker Kascie Weir created history after being announced as the first ever Women's Young Player of the Year.

Weir has not only starred for the Glens but also Northern Ireland as she netted the winner for her country in last month’s victory against Romania in the Nations League.

Ben Arthurs picked up the Championship Player of the Year gong after his 24 goals helped Bangor return to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Sean McKinney was awarded Disability Player of the Year in recognition of his contributions for the Northern Ireland powerchair football team and his club Belfast Trailblazers PFC.