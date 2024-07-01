Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a gesture he made after scoring a late equaliser against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid star appeared to gesture toward the Slovakian bench after his overhead kick brought England level in the dying seconds of injury time in Gelsenkirchen.

UEFA released a statement on Monday which said: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

England's Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a gesture he made after scoring a late equaliser against Slovakia on Sunday

Bellingham posted on X about the gesture in the hours after the match, saying: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”