Kian Corbally sold on Ballymena move through former player as Braidmen host Larne in Shane's Hill derby
The Dubliner joined the Braidmen in the January transfer window after a spell at Wexford.
The move marked the midfielder's first taste of football north of the border and he has caught the eye in his early days as a Ballymena player under Jim Ervin's management.
But how did a move to Warden Street come about for the 21-year-old?
He explained: "I think this opportunity was the next step I needed by coming up here.
"I think there's a lot of exposure to the league and the growth of the game is growing.
"The move came out of the blue as I got a phone call and I did a bit of research and noticed Conor Keeley was here a few years ago.
"I played with his brother and he told me I'd really enjoy it and it's a good club with great people and to go for it."
The Sky Blues have put in recent good performances as of late after drawing with Linfield and Glentoran, as well as earning a 2-0 victory at home to Portadown last weekend.
Their difficult run of fixtures continue this afternoon as they welcome Larne to the Ballymena Showgrounds for the Shane's Hill derby.
The visitors picked up their first win in six Premiership matches on Wednesday night with a convincing 4-1 success at Loughgall.
However, Corbally is hopeful that he and his team-mates can continue their own good run of form as they bid to finish in the top-six.
He stated: "I thought in the last few weeks since I signed in January that things are starting to turn.
"I know the lads started the season really well and then went through a rocky patch.
"But we could have got three points when Linfield came here as they scored a last-gasp equaliser, we dug in deep to get a draw against Glentoran and then it clicked against Portadown.
"You can see what the new signings are doing and there's quite a number of the lads out injured, so the boys have to take their chance when they're playing.
"It's been really good and I'm enjoying it."
