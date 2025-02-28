Kian Corbally has outlined how a call with a former Ballymena United player helped to make his mind up about a switch to the Sky Blues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dubliner joined the Braidmen in the January transfer window after a spell at Wexford.

The move marked the midfielder's first taste of football north of the border and he has caught the eye in his early days as a Ballymena player under Jim Ervin's management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how did a move to Warden Street come about for the 21-year-old?

Kian Corbally discussed how he is enjoying life at the Ballymena Showgrounds after his January move from Wexford

He explained: "I think this opportunity was the next step I needed by coming up here.

"I think there's a lot of exposure to the league and the growth of the game is growing.

"The move came out of the blue as I got a phone call and I did a bit of research and noticed Conor Keeley was here a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played with his brother and he told me I'd really enjoy it and it's a good club with great people and to go for it."

The Sky Blues have put in recent good performances as of late after drawing with Linfield and Glentoran, as well as earning a 2-0 victory at home to Portadown last weekend.

Their difficult run of fixtures continue this afternoon as they welcome Larne to the Ballymena Showgrounds for the Shane's Hill derby.

The visitors picked up their first win in six Premiership matches on Wednesday night with a convincing 4-1 success at Loughgall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Corbally is hopeful that he and his team-mates can continue their own good run of form as they bid to finish in the top-six.

He stated: "I thought in the last few weeks since I signed in January that things are starting to turn.

"I know the lads started the season really well and then went through a rocky patch.

"But we could have got three points when Linfield came here as they scored a last-gasp equaliser, we dug in deep to get a draw against Glentoran and then it clicked against Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can see what the new signings are doing and there's quite a number of the lads out injured, so the boys have to take their chance when they're playing.