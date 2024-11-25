Larne have announced the arrival of Nathan Rooney as the club's new manager to bring in “an exciting new chapter” at Inver Park.

The reigning league champions had been on the search for a new boss after Tiernan Lynch's decision to leave for pastures new at Derry City.

The likes of Jim Magilton, Gareth McAuley and Ruaidhri Higgins had been linked with the position but Larne chiefs have chosen Rooney as their man to bring continued success to the club.

Rooney makes the move to the Irish League from Gibraltar side FCB Magpies, where he earned European qualification in three successive years.

The 35-year-old also has experience coaching at academy level at Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town, as well as being on the senior coaching staff at Crawley Town and Carlisle United.

Larne’s majority shareholder Kenny Bruce has spoken of his joy at bringing their “number one target” to the club.

“As a senior management team, we feel Nathan possesses all of the attributes we were looking for in the person who will take us forward, he told Larne’s official website.

"He is a manager who has shown that he has a clear style of play, his enthusiasm is infectious and we believe he is a brilliant leader.

“Nathan comes to us with 17 years of coaching and management experience under his belt and we are convinced that he is the person to lead us into the next stage of our journey.

“We believe that there is still so much more we can achieve as a club and we are so pleased that Nathan has bought into that vision and is hungry to push us on.”

Larne are currently playing catch-up in the Sports Direct Premiership, as well as participating in the group stage of European football.

They have also booked a final spot in the County Antrim Shield where they will aim for a fifth successive triumph in the competition, with a quarter-final date against Annagh United in BetMcLean Cup also pencilled in.

The club have confirmed that Gary Haveron has been promoted as assistant manager and will remain in the dugout for Thursday night’s clash in the Conference League against Olimpija Ljubljana.

It means that Rooney’s first game in charge will be Sunday’s clash against Cliftonville at Inver Park.

“I’m delighted to join such a hardworking football club with such great history,” he said.

“This has been achieved with a collective effort and an inclusive working environment which I am looking forward to becoming a part of.

“The squad of players excite me a lot and I am eager to get to work on the training ground with all the experts within the backroom team and I am hoping that all the energy that we create allows us to implement, continue and enhance all the teams’ performances which wear the Larne badge.

“After seeing recent games and observing from afar you can see how hard the club works within the local community to provide a better experience for the fans and this relationship between club and fans is something which can continue to grow.