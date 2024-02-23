Late double gives Northern Ireland control of Women’s Nations League play-off against Montenegro
Tanya Oxtoby’s side finished third in their group of the inaugural tournament and are aiming to retain a place in League B.
After being frustrated for large spells by the hosts, who finished as runners-up in Group C3, Lauren Wade finally made the breakthrough with 20 minutes left and Demi Vance nodded in a second during stoppage time to leave Northern Ireland in a strong position for the return leg at Windsor Park next Tuesday (February 27).
Montenegro forward Armisa Kuc had headed over from a corner in the opening minutes before Northern Ireland slowly took control at the Gradski Stadion.
Reading forward Wade went close in the 13th minute when her angled left-foot shot was dragged just wide following a swift counter attack.
After a long spell in defensive mode, Montenegro threatened just before the break when Kuc’s dipping shot tested Northern Ireland goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford.
Northern Ireland started the second half brightly, with Wade’s low shot from the edge of the penalty area well saved by Montenegro keeper Anastasija Krstovic, who then pushed Vance’s long-range effort behind.
The breakthrough finally came with 20 minutes left when Wade headed in a deep cross from Vance out on the left.
In stoppage time, Glentoran defender Vance added what could prove a crucial second goal, nodding in a cross from Rebecca McKenna.