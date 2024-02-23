Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tanya Oxtoby’s side finished third in their group of the inaugural tournament and are aiming to retain a place in League B.

After being frustrated for large spells by the hosts, who finished as runners-up in Group C3, Lauren Wade finally made the breakthrough with 20 minutes left and Demi Vance nodded in a second during stoppage time to leave Northern Ireland in a strong position for the return leg at Windsor Park next Tuesday (February 27).

Montenegro forward Armisa Kuc had headed over from a corner in the opening minutes before Northern Ireland slowly took control at the Gradski Stadion.

Northern Ireland’s Lauren Wade celebrates scoring against Montenegro during Friday’s UEFA Women's Nations League play-off at the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica

Reading forward Wade went close in the 13th minute when her angled left-foot shot was dragged just wide following a swift counter attack.

After a long spell in defensive mode, Montenegro threatened just before the break when Kuc’s dipping shot tested Northern Ireland goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Northern Ireland started the second half brightly, with Wade’s low shot from the edge of the penalty area well saved by Montenegro keeper Anastasija Krstovic, who then pushed Vance’s long-range effort behind.

The breakthrough finally came with 20 minutes left when Wade headed in a deep cross from Vance out on the left.