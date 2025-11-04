Glenavon manager Michael O'Connor wants to progress in tonight's BetMcLean Cup tie at Newry City

Whilst acknowledging the importance of trying to maintain their Premiership status, Glenavon boss Michael O'Connor has eyes on progression in the BetMcLean Cup this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues are the visitors to Premier Intermediate side Newry City in the second round of the competition.

City caused arguably the shock of the round last time out as they edged out Premiership outfit Portadown on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon are currently rock-bottom of the top-flight and come into tonight's encounter on the back of a 5-1 loss at Coleraine.

So, how does O'Connor – who used to be an assistant manager at tonight’s opponents – plan to approach tonight's game?

"Newry is going to be a tough place to go,” he said.

"They signed a lot of lads in the summer...so they’re going to have a go at it to try and get out of the Premier Intermediate.

"We'll go there and try to win the game, obviously. We'll get players that haven't played much minutes, but we'll also try and go strong to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to progress, we want to start winning games and get that winning mentality.

“So we'll try and mix it up a bit but we'll be strong enough to try and go and win the game.”

One absentee is definitely going to be goalkeeper Mark Byrne after his straight red card in the aforementioned loss at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

With regular custodian Jacob Carney out of action following surgery – it means 16-year-old Sean Hamill could deputise between the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have Jacob Carney out as well, so the only other goalkeeper is a 16-year-old," O’Connor stressed.

"We will have to stick him in on Tuesday and try and protect him.

"That's football and you're going to have things like this thrown at you – it’s about how you react and manage it.

"We want to progress in the BetMcLean Cup but the league is our bread and butter this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to try and stay in the league but we will try to progress and go on a winning run."