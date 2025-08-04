Linfield and Larne could meet League of Ireland rivals as reward for UEFA Conference League progress.

The Irish League’s final two representatives – following the exits of Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts – have European first-leg fixtures on Thursday each in the third qualifying round.

The Blues take on Vikingur of the Faroe Islands for a play-off spot against either Shelbourne or Croatia’s HNK Rijeka.

Linfield and Shels met in the Champions League qualifiers last month, with defeat for David Healy’s men.

Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew on the attack against Shelbourne last month in the Champions League qualifying round. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield followed up that Champions League departure by defeating Lithuania’s Zalgiris across the Conference League.

Larne’s European journey could result in a game against Shamrock Park or Kosova’s Ballkani if successful past CD Santa Clare of Portugal.

Nathan Rooney guided his Larne side to success on penalties in the previous round against Prishtina.

Victory in the play-offs will provide a spot in the main draw of the Conference League, which Larne reached last season as the first-ever side representing the Irish League across that stage of European football.

Crystal Palace have been drawn to face either Fredrikstad or FC Midtjylland in the Conference League play-offs.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Norwegians Fredrikstad or Danish club Midtjylland at Selhurst Park on August 21, with the second leg a week later.

Palace qualified for the Europa League after their FA Cup win over Manchester City in May, but were demoted to the Conference League after breaching UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership..

They have submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but with that decision not expected until next week, they remain in the draw for Europe’s third-tier competition.

Elsewhere, if Scottish Premiership Hibernian beat Partizan Belgrade in the third qualifying round they will face Cypriots AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw of Poland.