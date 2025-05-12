Rangers' Leon Balogun. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

​Leon Balogun insists he still has more gas in the tank as he hopes to extend his time at Rangers.

The 36-year-old defender, in his second spell at Ibrox, will come to the end of his current deal at the conclusion of the season.

And amid the impending takeover by an American consortium of Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises, several other out-of-contract players are also unsure of their future.

However, Balogun, who will be 37 in June and who cruised through the 4-0 William Hill Premiership win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday, believes he can contribute to the new era in Govan – perhaps with the help of some divine intervention.

He said: “It’s written in the stars, so I’ll trust the big man upstairs…and some people up here in the club, so we’ll see.

“Without trying to sound arrogant, age is nothing but a number.

“I’ve looked after myself throughout my whole career pretty well, I’d like to think, which is the reason why I can still perform at this level.

“If I felt that I was starting to really struggle, I would admit it, but I absolutely do not feel that way.

“I remember when I was younger and I played with some senior players. There was one guy, Michael Tarnat, you might remember him (former Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Hannover).

“He was 37 at the time, that was my first year as a pro. He was managed here and there. All the other lads aged around 29-32, they were all managed and I was always saying to my best friend back then, ‘I can’t wait for the days when you don’t have to do the full training week’.

“But not for me – apparently times have changed.

“I’ve adapted. Long may it continue, I just have to do what I can on the pitch and off the pitch to keep my fitness and I think I’ve found my recipe to do that.”

Balogun senses an excitement around Ibrox with the promise of fresh investment to spark a new era.

The former Brighton and QPR defender added: “Yes, it’s exciting, it’s going to be challenging as well because we have a big badge to uphold and I think in recent years we’ve probably done more to lower it a bit and we need to put it high again.

“It’s not a light badge as we all know, but if I can be part of a group that polishes it again and lifts it up again, of course, (I’d love to) because I said it last year, this has become my club now.”

If Balogun is to leave Govan at the end of the season, he will leave with his head held high and his heart full.

He said: “I think I’ve won everything domestically, if I’m not mistaken, which I’m proud of.

“I hope I’d be remembered as somebody who played his heart out all the time, because I think that’s just how I’m built.

“Like I said, proud, but also humble, because I know there’s been many players before me who have achieved a lot more – but definitely it’s been the best time of my career.

“I said it before that I wish I would have been in an environment where you just expect to win all the time a lot earlier in my career. I don’t know, maybe I would have ended up at Real Madrid, who knows?