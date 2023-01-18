Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh released from hospital after suffering head injury in Co Antrim Shield final
Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh, who suffered a head injury during Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield final against Larne, has been released from hospital to continue his recovery from home, the club announced on Wednesday morning.
The 20-year-old Northern Ireland youth international impressed throughout the match, helping his team - who played with 10 men for an hour - keep Larne at bay.
Proceedings were halted while he received medical attention in the 90th minute with the match going straight to penalties after discussions between both clubs.
Linfield FC tweeted: "We can confirm that David Walsh has been released from hospital to continue his recovery from home.
"Everyone inside and outside the club will continue to keep David and our thoughts and prayers #COYB #AFJ."
Walsh also posted on his own Twitter account, thanking everyone for their messages of support: "Thank you to everyone for their kind messages, really appreciate it. Hopefully be back on the pitch soon.”