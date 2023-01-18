The 20-year-old Northern Ireland youth international impressed throughout the match, helping his team - who played with 10 men for an hour - keep Larne at bay.

Proceedings were halted while he received medical attention in the 90th minute with the match going straight to penalties after discussions between both clubs.

Linfield FC tweeted: "We can confirm that David Walsh has been released from hospital to continue his recovery from home.

Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh was injured in the process of making this save during Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield final clash with Larne at Seaview.

"Everyone inside and outside the club will continue to keep David and our thoughts and prayers #COYB #AFJ."