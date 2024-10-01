Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield boss David Healy says his players’ sole focus stands on their BetMcLean Cup tie against Dundela tonight – despite the first 'Big Two' derby of the season looming large.

The Blues travel to Dundela this evening in the first round of the competition, before hosting rivals Glentoran in the Sports Direct Premiership on Friday night.

Linfield are the current holders of the BetMcLean Cup after lifting the trophy the last two seasons and Healy is out to make it a hat-trick of successive triumphs in the competition.

"There's only one game we're focusing on and that's Tuesday night," he said. "We're the holders of the League Cup and it's been brilliant to us over the last couple of years.

Linfield begin the defence of their BetMcLean Cup trophy with a visit to Dundela this evening

"It's given us a little bit of joy over the last couple of years.

"And that's where our concentration levels will be going into this week.

"We played Dundela in pre-season again this summer and we played them there in the League Cup two years ago when we scraped by after Robbie McDaid scored.

"So we know all too well the type of venue it is and we look forward to the challenge.

"I went to the Coleraine v Cliftonville final the year before we got into it and it was something you wanted to experience given the intensity of it, given the crowd and the atmosphere.

"We will be going as strong as we can on Tuesday night.

"To make sure we can get into the next round."

The Blues currently lead the way in the Sports Direct Premiership and come into tonight's contest on the back of a commanding display at the Coleraine Showgrounds as they hit three goals without reply against the Bannsiders.

A lot of the credit has gone to the likes of Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar for their performances and goals in the attacking third so far this campaign.

Healy has, once again, heaped praise on experienced midfielder Jamie Mulgrew who continues to impress in the heart of the midfield.

Healy added in advance of the cup clash: "Jamie epitomises everything I want in a player and a captain.

"He's been there and done it and is still leading by example...I still can't shake him off and people keep asking, including legends of the game like Tony Gorman, if he's getting better with age.

"I keep saying to keep that down because he'll be banging on my door looking for a new deal when maybe we're trying to force him down the route of being a really good coach, which he's going to be and a potential manager of a football club sometime in the future."

Tonight’s fixtures are as follows: