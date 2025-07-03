Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash aged 28
The deaths of Jota and his brother Andre Silva, also a professional footballer who played for Penafiel, were announced by the Portuguese Football Federation.
According to reports in Spain, the two men died after a car in which they were travelling crashed in Zamora, Spain.
“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning,” a statement read.
“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his team-mates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.
“On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation and myself, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and Andre as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players.
“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”
The accident came less than two weeks after Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. The couple have three children together.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.