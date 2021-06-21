Liverpool: Could Conor Bradley benefit from first team star's exit?

The 17-year-old full back, who made his senior international debut against Malta at the start of this month, has impressed the powers that be at Anfield since his arrival from Dungannon Swifts in 2019.

And it seems Bradley could be set to benefit from the sale of a current first team squad member.

Reds are reported to be ready to listen to offers for Wales defender Neco Williams.

Conor Bradley could be set for more of an involvement with the Liverpool first team squad

The 20-year-old is currently on Euro 2020 duty with the Welsh but behind the scenes at Anfield the club are said to be ready to let Williams leave on a permanent deal.

Williams had previously been seen as understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he managed only 249 minutes of action last term.

If the full back does move on the Reds are said to be confident that Bradley, along with Joe Gomez, would be more than able deputies to the England star.

It's a huge boost for the Castlederg man, who has caught Klopp's eye with his consistent displays for the Under-23 and Under-18 teams.

He signed his first professional deal with the club in June before making his international debut coming on for Stuart Dallas in the friendly in Austria.

Bradley was thrilled to get his opportunity and hopes he can stay involved with the squad.

"It was unreal, just whenever the gaffer [Ian Baraclough] came over to me and said 'you are getting on', I had goosebumps," said the Tyrone teenager.

"That's me now trying to get back for the next camps, just keep trying to impress the manager and hopefully he keeps picking me."

