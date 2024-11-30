Loughgall manager Dean Smith says it's important his side don't get cut adrift at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership as they manage an injury crisis at Lakeview Park.

The Villagers are without seven first-team members due to injury at present and remain at the foot of the table, four points behind 11th-placed Glenavon.

After recently playing Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftonville, the men from County Armagh host Glentoran this afternoon before travelling to Larne next weekend.

Despite their perilous league position, Smith says the mood in the camp is "optimistic" as they aim to get players back onto the pitch.

"We understand that we have to turn the corner and get some consistency with our performances," he said.

"That will come when we get players on the pitch on a regular and consistent basis.

"Lewis Francis, Lewis Cartwright, Conor McDermott, Oran Brogan, Caolan McAleer, Conor McCloskey and Ryan Waide are the main injury concerns at the minute.

"The mood in general is good and it's optimistic.

"We know we aren't completely cut adrift and we are only four points off 11th, which is a two game swing.

"We still have a lot to play for and it's about trying to get us to January to bring in a few bodies that'll help the squad."

The recent fixture list hasn’t been kind to Loughgall as they have faced five out of last season’s top six in succession.

However, Smith says those challenges are the exact reason why people involved at the club wanted to get back into the top flight.

He explained: "This is why we worked so hard to get here, and why we wanted to win the Championship. This is the fixture list we wanted.

"I would rather play the likes of Glentoran, Larne or Crusaders than be in the Championship, and that's no disrespect to clubs in the Championship. We know it's difficult and will be hard. But this is an exciting time to be about the club.

"It is a difficult situation but one we believe we can get out of."

The Glens travel to Lakeview Park buoyed by last weekend’s 1-0 win against fierce rivals Linfield but boss Declan Devine isn’t getting too carried away as he aims to gather a consistent run of results.

“There’s no point in beating one of our biggest rivals one week and then dropping points the next. We can’t allow that to happen,” he stressed.

“Loughgall may be at the bottom of the table, but they’re a team fighting for every point. We need to match their hunger and energy from the first whistle and ensure we play to our strengths.

“We want to stamp our authority on this game from the outset, with every player winning their individual battles on the pitch.

“Last week’s result against Linfield proved our resilience, but now it’s about combining that with control, creativity, and clinical finishing to turn performances into consistent results.