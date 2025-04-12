MANAGER'S VERDICT: Dean Shiels

Coleraine chief Dean Shiels was left less than impressed with the decision to award Larne a spot-kick after his side were beaten 2-1 by the Inver Reds.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It's disappointing to lose and we haven't had the losing feeling recently.

"It's a hard one to take considering the circumstances of the penalty that was given.

"It wasn't a penalty as the foul was a yard outside the box.

"I thought Shane (Andrews) had a good game, even though the time wasting wasn't sped up, I thought he had a good game.

"However, he's massively missed one there but those are the fine margins in a game in which we had all the play and all the territory.

"We kept pushing and pushing but they got out of a break and it's disappointing that a refereeing decision has decided the outcome.

FELT YOU WERE GOING TO WIN IT?:

"We were the more likely side but Larne have got a lot of good players.

"We pinned them in for possibly 35 or 40 minutes of the second-half and it's just that breakaway which has done us and the referee error.

"We've got to lick our wounds and move on now.

HAPPY WITH RESPONSE AFTER A POOR START?

"Definitely.

"The quality of Andy Ryan and the pass through meant we were chasing at 1-0.

"I think we controlled the whole game, territory and possession thereafter.

"We got back into it with Declan (McManus) and we looked the more likely team to win it.

