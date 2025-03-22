Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels reflected on the game at home to Portadown

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels praised his side’s performances over recent months as they secured a berth in the top-six for the post-split fixtures.

Here’s what he had to say after Dylan Boyle’s effort saw off Portadown at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I think both teams realised there was a lot on the line, especially early on as we looked edgy and maybe the size and importance of the game got the better of us.

"It was emotional early on but after that we settled and controlled the first half after that, created chances but couldn't get the goal.

"We had a big, big penalty shout that didn't come which was surprising.

"At half-time, we had to reset and the whole ethos and principle of what we've been trying to do is finding ways to win games.

"That's what we did in the second-half.

PATIENCE FINALLY REWARDED:

"Dylan (Boyle) has been instrumental in everything that we do and has been superb all season in terms of in and out of possession.

"When he gets forward...he is clever and makes good decisions in and around the box.

"If we can free him up to get forward then you will see many more goals from Dylan.

BIGGER PICTURE OF REACHING TOP-SIX:

"I'm really proud of the players.

"Initially there were expectations of what the season would look like and we knew it was going to be difficult early on due to no continuity and we turned a lot of part-time players full-time, which has its challenges as well.

"We got to the next window which was January and we wanted to add continuity then and we will see the best from them next season.

"For us, it's about finishing the season as strongly as we can and building again for the future.

JOEL COOPER BEING IN THE STAND?

"Was he? I didn't even know that.