Dean Shiels believes his Coleraine team were punished for conceding poor goals and not taking their first-half chances as they were beaten by Crusaders at Seaview.

Here’s what he had to say after Jay Boyd’s hat-trick meant his side dropped to 6th in the Premiership standings.

WORST POSSIBLE START:

"Yeah, the preparation we put in all week went out the window within the first 30 seconds.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels reflected on his side's loss to Crusaders

"It's so poor and they didn't have to work for it.

"They didn't cut us open, it was a long ball, but we didn't deal with it and then we were chasing.

"Last week we didn't start overly great against Larne but our response to that was brilliant.

"Our performance today in the first-half was as good as we have played going forward and chances created but we weren't ruthless enough.

"It was similar to the Larne game last week where we got in behind and created so many close moments near the opponent's box but we didn't do enough.

"However, in the second-half Crusaders were the better team if I'm being honest.

RUE MISSED CHANCES IN FIRST-HALF:

"Apart from the first minute when we conceded, I thought we were brilliant for the next 44 in the first-half.

"I think the football we played and the chances we created, we were outstanding but had nothing to show for it.

"You've got to take your chances when you come here and it's similar to certain games this season where we've played away from home, played really well but came away with nothing.

"You have to take your chances in big moments and there were numerous opportunities we didn't exploit, whether it was the final pass or when we were clean through.

"I think Matthew (Shevlin) had two big chances when clean through and we just didn't execute the finish.

ANY ISSUES WITH THE PENALTY?

"It's not a penalty but Crusaders would have won the game anyway.

"The third goal was irrelevant, I don't think it's a penalty at all, but I don't think that the referee's decision cost us.

"I'm more worried about the response from our players when they scored their second.

"I thought we didn't respond anywhere near enough.

"Recently we have been going hard and pushing right to the end but I didn't really see that today if I'm being honest.

"I think we've been affected a little bit by the injury to Levi Ives and Connor Murray down that left-hand side and we looked a bit open in the second-half when we were chasing.