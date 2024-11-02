Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says he has noticed “a massive change in mentality” of his players after recording back-to-back wins in the Premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he had to say after the 4-1 success at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"We are delighted with the win and there seems to be a bit of momentum with the performances and results at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels was pleased with his side's win over Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds

"We knew it was going to be difficult as Dungannon haven't been conceding goals and we're delighted with the win.

"It was really poor to concede after the restart and it was a cheap foul at the far corner.

"We didn't deal with it well but then we had to show the mentality to react to that.

"We got caught cold at the start of the second-half but then we had to rally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've noticed a massive shift in the mentality of the players and that's what's getting us points at the moment.

"We have lots of quality and there's loads of different patterns we are working on.

"The main thing that wins games is mentality in both boxes and we had that today.

OWN GOAL TO GO AHEAD:

"We've missed Lyndon (Kane) and he's been a huge loss for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He gave us a lift before kick-off and I wouldn't put it down to a mistake, it was more how we forced them into that area and it was a great cross by Lyndon.

"We work on that in training in regards to getting our full-backs high and putting the ball into that area, so we are delighted with that.

SHEVLIN IN FORM:

"He likes certain types of goals and we have to put the ball in the box.

"We have to try and play to his strengths and you've seen that in the last two games in regards to his two goals against Glentoran and his three today.