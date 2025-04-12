Larne manager Gary Haveron

Gary Haveron says his Larne team “showed character” as Paul O’Neill’s penalty earned a 2-1 win over Coleraine on the Ballycastle Road.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at The Showgrounds.

BIG RESULT FOR YOU?

"It's a really difficult place to come, especially for us over the last number of years.

"We've had that nip and tuck with Coleraine and it's always a different challenge, added to the fact that they have invested heavily.

"The squad they are assembling is quite impressive and they are riding the crest of a wave with their recent results.

"To come here and get three points I'm absolutely delighted with.

"The boys showed character here today which you have to show at this stage of the season.

"They dug in throughout spells of the game but we were always a threat on the counter-attack and Tiarnan (O'Connor) has done unbelievably well to win us the game.

DANGEROUS ON THE BREAK?

"We've had a really long season to this point and chasing after teams is probably not the right thing to do.

"So you have to be gritty, have the right shape about you, a structure and things like that which I thought we had.

"The structure is what we built from and when they put a lot of men forward, they left spaces at the back which we exploited and we got our rewards today.

ANDY RYAN OPENER:

"He got hurt in the goal and got a bit of a bump after colliding with Charles Dunne, who is a big lump of a lad.

"It looks like a bit of a dead leg but he got his toe to a finish and it was very clever.

"That's the type of striker he is, he's an intelligent footballer and he got us off to a flyer.

"I'm disappointed with the goal that we conceded as it was so unlike us.

"There was a man in the middle of the box completely unmarked and it was a breakdown in communication between defence and midfield as to who was responsible.