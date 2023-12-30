Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has urged his players to use the Boxing Day derby win against Coleraine as "a springboard" moving forward.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues scored their first goals in over 700 minutes of Premiership action as well as securing their first win since late October in the 3-1 victory against their rivals on Warden Street.

That festive win means they are no longer separated by goal difference with bottom-placed Newry City, with the gap narrowed to three points on Dungannon Swifts who are out of the relegation zone in 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have to use this as a springboard," Ervin stated ahead of today’s clash against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin celebrates with his players after the Boxing Day win against Coleraine as he takes his side to Glenavon this afternoon

"I said that the last time we played Coleraine that we had to use it to kick ourselves on.

"If we can't take confidence from Boxing Day, then we will never take confidence.

"To beat a very good Coleraine side twice by a 3-1 scoreline is very impressive and the boys need to take confidence from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be brilliant to have that turnout every week because I feel it really drives our boys on.

"It was a big crowd on Boxing Day, we had a great performance and a really good result."

The Sky Blues are expected to add to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window and have been linked with moves for Newington striker Zach Barr and former defender Caolan Loughran who is at Loughgall.

Despite the need for some fresh faces to avoid relegation, Ervin is hoping that his side can start being ruthless in front of goal as they make the trip to Lurgan this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remarked: "It was just a case of giving our strikers a bit of confidence and belief.

"I would be more concerned if we weren't creating the chances.

“For example, we had four one-on-one's against Newry City, so I'd have been more concerned if we weren't creating them.

"Noah (Stewart) came on at half-time and got two goals for us on Boxing Day which was massive.