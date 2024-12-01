Larne chief Nathan Rooney says his full focus is on delivering a third successive Gibson Cup as he takes charge for the first time.

The 35-year-old was revealed as Tiernan Lynch's replacement on Monday on a two-and-a-half-year deal after a successful spell at Gibraltarian side FCB Magpies.

Rooney left first-team affairs to Gary Haveron for the Conference League defeat against Olimpija in Slovenia on Thursday night - but he is now braced for his first taste of Irish League management as Larne host Cliftonville on Sunday.

Larne are currently playing catch-up in the Premiership as European commitments meant games earlier on in the campaign had to be postponed.

Nathan Rooney (left) is set to manage Larne for the first time at home to Cliftonville on Sunday

Despite Linfield opening up a healthy lead at the summit, Rooney has his eyes fully set on catching the Blues.

He said: “We understand that there are a few games in hand and that we are playing catch-up to some extent.

“There has been a shift in mentality at this club this season because we are in the league phase of a European competition.

“But I have a strong and happy group of players, and that’s something that can take you a long way in football.

“If we can build momentum and build confidence over the next four or fives games, there is no reason why we can’t go all the way again this season.”

Rooney admits he has been impressed by the standard of the Irish League during his own research and that it's going to take time to get to know his new players.

“It’s a strong division. There’s a real sense of respect in this league, which I like," he continued.

“There’s still some part-time teams, who will roll their sleeves up and make it difficult for a club like us.

“We want to play good football, but I know in this league you have to win first and second balls, you have to cover distance.

“We have to match our opponents for work rate, that’s a non-negotiable. If you do that then the extra layers and elements that we can add will bring good performances.

“I will rely on the backroom team at the club for Sunday, to an extent. Gary (Haveron) has done a superb job of keeping the environment where it needs to be.

“Plans are already in place for what happens after Slovenia. There will be extra preparation and extra video work.

“I want to build relationships with my players, but that will come in time.

“I will give the players all my time and I expect them to give that back in abundance.”

Can the Inver Park faithful expect some new arrivals in the upcoming January transfer window?

“I have no set targets at this time." Rooney revealed.

“What I will do is assess the squad over this next few games, while doing my research in terms of players and what is next.

“I’m hoping I can get an extra five or ten per cent out of the players and that some guys not in the first team right now might step up.