New Rangers boss Danny Rohl adds two new faces to coaching team

By PA Sport
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 22:00 BST
New Rangers head coach Danny Rohl has made two additions to his backroom staff.

Sascha Lense has joined the club as first-team performance manager and Matthias Kaltenbach as assistant coach.

Lense most recently worked alongside Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday and was previously part of Ralf Rangnick’s backroom team at Manchester United.

Kaltenbach came through the coaching ranks at Hoffenheim, where he had a six-year spell as assistant coach, working alongside current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Rangers manager Danny Rohl during a training session at Rangers Training Centre, Glasgow on Wednesday. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)placeholder image
Rangers manager Danny Rohl during a training session at Rangers Training Centre, Glasgow on Wednesday. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

He joined Ajax’s first-team set-up in 2022 as assistant coach to Alfred Schreuder.

The duo joined first-team training on Wednesday morning ahead of the trip to Norway for the Europa League game against Brann on Thursday night.

Rohl, who was appointed as Russell Martin’s successor on Monday, is expected to bring in another coach with Rangers connections.

