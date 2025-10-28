Brendan Rodgers who has resigned as Celtic manager

Rangers fans from Northern Ireland have reacted to the news that Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his role at derby rivals Celtic.

The Glasgow side announced on Monday night that Rodgers – who was in his second spell in charge at Parkhead – had resigned.

It comes after Celtic’s Premiership defeat at Hearts on Sunday which left them eight points behind the Jambos.

There has been discontent amongst Celtic supporters in recent months at the board due to their transfer dealings.

Rangers supporter Jordan McKay from Antrim voiced his surprise that Carnlough native Rodgers left Parkhead so early – and that his side will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of the Hoops’ results.

He said: “I thought Brendan would have stayed until the end of the season and seeing a manager resign isn’t really a thing any more.

"I don’t want to take anything away from Hearts who deservedly top the table but Rangers not being able to be up there and challenge is really frustrating, considering how Celtic have performed so far.

"To be honest, I’d be more worried about Hearts’ start to the season if Rangers were indeed closer to them.”

Rangers face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday and Jordan believes the Light Blues can beat their foes and reach the showpiece decider.

“I think Rangers will get the job done – well my heart says that anyway,” he added.

"I know Celtic have been successful in the past but I’m unsure if this squad has it in them to win a big game at the minute.”

Jason Hutton, a member of Coleraine True Blues, was also asked for his thoughts on proceedings across the other side of the city.

"I was very surprised Brendan leaving the club after watching recent interviews off him saying he was going to honour his contract,” he continued.

“From the outside looking in everyone knew something wasn’t right but now it’s came out that he was creating a toxic atmosphere within the club.

“As a Rangers fan who travels over to most home games, it’s been really frustrating as I was really looking forward to this season with Russell Martin in charge but he recorded five wins out of 17 games which lasted less than five months.”

Jason is travelling across the Irish Sea for the last-four derby contest this weekend and he thinks the match could go the full way.

“There’s very little between the two teams,” he stressed.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if it went the full way with extra-time and penalties.”

Richie Porter, member of the County Armagh Rangers Supporters Club, believes that Rodgers “might have been forced” through the exit door and that both Old Firm teams have been affected by the off-the-pitch matters.

“Rangers obviously have a new manager in place but he needs to get some silverware,” he said.

"You have to give credit to Hearts for their start to the season and I feel there’s no quality in either the Rangers or Celtic teams.